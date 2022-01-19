Centrifuge Market Cap Tops $125.69 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $125.69 million and approximately $745,996.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.80 or 0.07458282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.55 or 0.99860116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,299,071 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

