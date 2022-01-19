Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $705.50

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 705.50 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.69), with a volume of 1622655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 779 ($10.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.29) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a current ratio of 23.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,001.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,050.74.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

