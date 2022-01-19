Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.20% of Ceridian HCM worth $374,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $1,290,000.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

