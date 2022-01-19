CertiK Price Hits $1.31 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $82.23 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,602,696 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

