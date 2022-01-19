Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.60 and traded as high as C$5.75. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 238,989 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

