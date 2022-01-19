ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.93

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 168028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,009,688 shares of company stock worth $20,480,452. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 180.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $39,488,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

