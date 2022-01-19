ChartEx (CHART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,960.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $150,646.73 and $3,960.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

