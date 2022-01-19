Cheetah Mobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,415 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 118,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 98,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,020. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $204.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

