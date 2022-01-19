Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

