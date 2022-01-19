Chia Network Price Tops $85.93 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.45 or 0.07443477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,014.20 or 1.00027857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007560 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.