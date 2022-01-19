China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 703,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.