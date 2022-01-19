China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Shares Up 11.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

