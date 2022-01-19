Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of analysts have commented on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.49. 364,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,941. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.