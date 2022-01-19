CI Investments Inc. Acquires 257,164 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 382.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of CME Group worth $62,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 20,519.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CME Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.56. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.73 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

