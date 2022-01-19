CI Investments Inc. Has $38.24 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,224 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $84,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.68.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

