CI Investments Inc. Has $44.06 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,991 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $44,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

