CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.48% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $38,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,441,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,539,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.20. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $253.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.31%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.