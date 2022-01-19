CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,748 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

