CI Investments Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Five Below worth $42,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $165.25 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day moving average is $196.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

