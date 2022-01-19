Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

CIAN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.53. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,358. Cian has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

