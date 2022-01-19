CIBC Cuts Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$18.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

