CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 10%

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 10,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 390,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

