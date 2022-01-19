Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.17

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 13233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $7,148,000.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.