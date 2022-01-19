Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.17

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 13233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
