Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,835 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

