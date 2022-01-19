Citigroup Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.55. 4,509,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.07 and a 1-year high of C$36.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.56. The firm has a market cap of C$51.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

