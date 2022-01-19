Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

