Civitas Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $67,188.76 and $61.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00032073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,431,914 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

