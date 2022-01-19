Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Clarivate also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

