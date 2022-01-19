Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

