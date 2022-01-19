Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
CWAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $2,945,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
