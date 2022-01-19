Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CLOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

