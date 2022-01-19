CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20,519.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.56. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

