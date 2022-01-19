Coats Group (LON:COA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.34

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.34 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.91). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 812,207 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on COA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £967.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.11.

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,834.63). Also, insider David Gosnell purchased 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £204,600 ($279,164.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.