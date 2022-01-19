CoinDeal Token Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $457,650.73 and $2.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00052828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

