CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $526,018.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $44.11 million and $526,018.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00051509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

