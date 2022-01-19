Coldstack Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $255,348.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $255,348.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

