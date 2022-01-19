Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target Lowered to 1,033.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,055.67.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 118,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,251. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

