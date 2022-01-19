Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

