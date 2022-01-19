Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,254. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

