Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 257,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,898,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

