Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

