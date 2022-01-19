CommerceBlock (CBT) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CommerceBlock (CRYPTO:CBT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

