Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,565 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,081,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,636 shares of company stock worth $13,252,091. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

