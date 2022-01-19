Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.72 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

