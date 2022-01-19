Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 480.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $4,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

