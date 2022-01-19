Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,099 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of COOP opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

