Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in December

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CTBI stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

