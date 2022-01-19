Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €64.41 ($73.19) and last traded at €65.48 ($74.41). Approximately 959,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.71 ($74.67).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.99 ($62.48).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.62.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

