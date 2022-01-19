Comparing Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Expedia Group 0 14 12 0 2.46

Expedia Group has a consensus price target of $187.37, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Expedia Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group $5.20 billion 5.18 -$2.61 billion ($6.82) -26.04

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expedia Group.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group -10.46% -14.40% -1.89%

Summary

Expedia Group beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The B2B segment offers expedia business services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia. The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. Expedia Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

