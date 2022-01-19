Comparing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 5.91% 20.46% 6.58% Romeo Power 196.25% -34.57% -27.91%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autoliv and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 2 8 6 0 2.25 Romeo Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $108.86, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 115.45%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Autoliv.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and Romeo Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.23 $186.90 million $5.81 17.97 Romeo Power $8.97 million 41.12 -$7.62 million $0.07 39.29

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Autoliv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

