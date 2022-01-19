Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 1.40% 25.01% 2.77% FAT Brands -38.39% N/A -2.23%

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 0.95 -$253.37 million $0.13 277.71 FAT Brands $18.12 million 9.21 -$14.86 million ($1.58) -6.99

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cheesecake Factory. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheesecake Factory and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 2 6 5 0 2.23 FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $50.35, suggesting a potential upside of 39.46%. FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.26%. Given FAT Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Cheesecake Factory.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment comprises of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

